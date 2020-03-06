FY2020 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Icon in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $7.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.37. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Icon by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Icon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.