FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted by Analyst

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Maxar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.80). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

