FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Cut by National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Morneau Shepell in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:MSI opened at C$34.02 on Wednesday. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$26.09 and a 1 year high of C$35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

