FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pattern Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

PEGI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

PEGI stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.