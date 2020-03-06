FY2020 EPS Estimates for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reduced by Analyst

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QRVO. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

QRVO stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,163,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

