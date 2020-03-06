FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Lowered by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $164.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

