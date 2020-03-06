FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.