FY2020 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

