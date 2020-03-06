FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saia Inc Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

Saia stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.85. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 402,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,172,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,477,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.