FY2020 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC Lowered by G.Research (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. G.Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

