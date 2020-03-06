FY2020 EPS Estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter Raised by Cormark (TSE:AT)

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AT opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a fifty-two week low of C$1.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.