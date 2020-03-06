FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vale SA Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Vale stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Vale has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

