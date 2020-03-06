FY2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Reduced by Analyst

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.17. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $4,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

