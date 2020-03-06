G.Research Weighs in on Ferro Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of FOE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $911.23 million, a PE ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ferro by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

