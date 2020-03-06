Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) CEO Michael Reed Acquires 100,000 Shares

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) CEO Michael Reed bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

GCI stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett Co Inc has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

