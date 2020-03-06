Garlicoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $25,038.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,899,175 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

