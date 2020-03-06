Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) CEO Sells $288,640.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 615,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 92,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

