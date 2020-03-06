Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.89. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

Get Gateley alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other Gateley news, insider Peter Gareth Davies sold 176,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £352,590 ($463,812.15).

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.