GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.03 ($31.43).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €22.79 ($26.50) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €20.54 ($23.88) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

