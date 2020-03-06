General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Mills were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,893,000 after buying an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

