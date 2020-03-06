General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. General Moly shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 340,800 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

