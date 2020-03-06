GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of GPRK opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

