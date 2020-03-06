Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

