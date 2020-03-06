Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

GMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $530.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 336,566 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.