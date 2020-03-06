Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 145 ($1.91).

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

GOCO stock opened at GBX 76.16 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of $318.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

