Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.94 ($122.02).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €99.46 ($115.65) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

