Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered Green Organic Dutchman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGODF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

