GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,004 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 800.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $117.60 and a one year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

