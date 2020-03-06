GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,794 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 322.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $384.70 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.07 and its 200-day moving average is $396.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

