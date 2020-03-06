GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,395 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 313.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

