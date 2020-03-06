GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

