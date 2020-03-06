GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 367.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,861 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $52.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

