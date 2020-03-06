GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

