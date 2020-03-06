GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average is $156.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

