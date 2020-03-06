GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 453.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,453 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

