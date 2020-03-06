GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 498.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

