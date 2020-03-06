GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.9% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

