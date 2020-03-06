GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

