GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $140.24 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.