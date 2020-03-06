GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 238.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

