GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,209,483 shares of company stock worth $139,409,309 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

