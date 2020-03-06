GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

