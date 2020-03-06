GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 207.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $50.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

