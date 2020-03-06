GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.