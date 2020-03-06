GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $277.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.