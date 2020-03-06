GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $315.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.50 and its 200 day moving average is $298.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $216.22 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

