GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

BAC stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

