GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,045 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

