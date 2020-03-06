GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 26,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $260.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.73. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $269.60 and a 52 week high of $433.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

