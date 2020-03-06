GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,162 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of AEP opened at $98.79 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,317 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

